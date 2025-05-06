Defending I’Anson Cricket League Division One champions Tilford got their 2025 campaign off to a perfect start with a 102-run win against Farncombe.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 213-8. Puttenham 117 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 29, Puttenham 4.
Elstead 274-4. Grayswood 83 all out. Points: Elstead 30, Grayswood 2.
Frensham 212-9. Blackheath 208-9. Points: Frensham 28, Blackheath 8.
Dogmersfield 180 all out. Frimley 96 all out. Points: Frimley 5, Dogmersfield 28.
Tilford 223-7. Farncombe 121 all out. Points: Tilford 29, Farncombe 3.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 208-7. Frensham ll 136 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 29, Frensham ll 4.
Grayshott 248-2. Shalford 153-8. Points: Grayshott 29, Shalford 3.
Bramley 180 all out. Peper Harow 84 all out. Points: Peper Harow 5, Bramley 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 213-5. The Bourne 152-9. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 28, The Bourne 4.
Worplesdon & Burpham 173-9. Fernhurst 76 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 27, Fernhurst 4.
Division 3
Wood Street 276-8. Brook 116-9. Points: Brook 4, Wood Street 29.
Pirbright 223-6. Tilford ll 208-8. Points: Pirbright 28, Tilford ll 7.
Thursley 56 all out. Churt & Hindhead 57-5. Points Thursley 2, Churt & Hindhead 27.
Badshot Lea 299-7. Tongham 292-9. Points: Tongham 8, Badshot Lea 29.
Haslemere 235-6. Puttenham II 205 all out. Points: Puttenham II 7, Haslemere 30.
Division 4
Frimley ll 55 all out. Dogmersfield ll 56-0. Points: Dogmersfield ll 30, Frimley ll 0.
Farncombe ll 101 all out. Frimley Phoenix 104-3. Points: Farncombe ll 1, Frimley Phoenix 28.
Frensham lll 71 all out. Kingsley 68 all out. Points: Frensham ll 25, Kingsley 5.
Grayswood ll 82 all out. Grayshott ll 88-1. Points: Grayswood ll 0, Grayshott ll 29.
Hambledon 131 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 118 all out. Points: Hambledon 26, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 5.
Division 5
Alton lV 174 all out. Harting 97 all out. Points: Alton lV 27, Harting 5.
Wrecclesham 139 all out. Blackheath lll 123 all out. Points: Blackheath lll 5, Wrecclesham 26.
Liphook lll 142 all out. Midhurst 87 all out. Points: Liphook lll 26, Midhurst 5.
Milford 127 all out. Peper Harow ll 128-7. Points: Milford 4, Peper Harow ll 27.
Wood Street ll 33 all out. Chiddingfold ll 37-3. Points: Wood Street ll 1, Chiddingfold ll 28.
Division 6
Guildford lV 183-7. Bramley ll 120 all out. Points: Bramley ll 3, Guildford lV 28.
Frensham lV 128-6. Farnham lll 128-6. Points: Farnham lll 28, Frensham lV 4.
Fernhurst ll 182 all out. Brook ll 85 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 28, Brook ll 5.
Frimley lll 103-9. Haslemere ll 106-3. Points: Haslemere ll 27, Frimley lll 1.
The Bourne ll 268-2. Grayswood lll 236-8. Points: The Bourne ll 29, Grayswood lll 6.
Division 7
Badshot Lea ll 171-6. Grayshott lll 172-8. Points: Badshot Lea ll 6, Grayshott lll 26.
Churt & Hindhead ll 279-1. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 134 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1.
Farncombe lll 166-7. Farncombe Wanderers 104 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 27, Farncombe Wanderers 3.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 116 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 120-4. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 2.
Churt & Hindhead lll 180-9. Shalford ll 179 all out. Points: Shalford ll 7, Churt & Hindhead lll 28.
Tilford ll 258-5. Elstead ll 224-8. Points: Tilford ll 39, Elstead ll 6.