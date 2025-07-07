Sibley, 169 not out overnight, had been joined by Dan Lawrence and the pair added 334 for the fourth wicket before Lawrence departed for 178. Durham’s agony was far from over, though, Sibley going on to complete the first triple century of his career – the eighth player to do so for Surrey – and Will Jacks hammering 119. Suffering most was off-spinner George Drissell, whose one for 247 from 45 overs were the most expensive figures in the history of the Championship.