Although the hosts lost Laurie Evans for ten, his opening partner Jason Roy rediscovered his vintage best in making his fifth T20 century for Surrey. Eight sixes and six fours punctuated Roy’s 103 not out, completing it from just 58 balls by bringing up Surrey’s victory by eight wickets with 16 balls to spare. A second-wicket alliance of 78 in eight overs with Philippe (31) had broken the back of the chase, Dan Lawrence (28 not out) accompanying him the rest of the way to the delight of a large crowd on a tropical night.