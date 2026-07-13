An emphatic defeat by Essex cost Surrey a home date in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.
Victory in the final qualifying match of the South Group would have ensured they would not have to travel for Wednesday’s last eight stage.
But they were roundly beaten by eight wickets, leaving them second in the group, and that sent them off to North Group victors Nottinghamshire for the right to take part in this coming weekend’s finals day at Edgbaston.
Surrey have not won the competition since 2003, the inaugural season, despite several near-misses.
Wins over Sussex and Kent inside three days had sent them top heading into the final round of group matches but Hampshire’s remarkable comeback to beat Sussex at Hove meant a win over Essex was needed to overtake them again on net run rate.
As it was, Surrey were bowled out for a modest 123, failing to adapt to a tired pitch which made runs a more precious commodity than most at the Kia Oval. Australian Josh Philippe (33) gained little support among the top-order, the next best Chris Jordan’s 25 down the order, with leg-spinner Matt Critchley’s three for 16 undermining the foundations of the innings.
Essex had Michael Pepper’s 71 not out to thank for leading them to the target and they rarely looked stretched in crossing the line with 3.1 overs to spare, Surrey’s lack of specialist spin being exposed once more.
That result enabled the visitors to finish third – level on points with Surrey – although they had an inferior net run rate, earning them a trip to Hampshire.
Having lost to Gloucestershire by 57 runs at Bristol, Surrey had needed to rediscover their form and did so with comfortable victories over Sussex and Kent.
The first came by eight wickets at the Kia Oval, bottom side Sussex’s strong position of 100 for two in the tenth over being wasted as George Thomas’ departure for 57 – off just 27 balls – saw them taper off to 176 for seven at the end, Jordan’s two for 23 from four overs a major factor.
Although the hosts lost Laurie Evans for ten, his opening partner Jason Roy rediscovered his vintage best in making his fifth T20 century for Surrey. Eight sixes and six fours punctuated Roy’s 103 not out, completing it from just 58 balls by bringing up Surrey’s victory by eight wickets with 16 balls to spare. A second-wicket alliance of 78 in eight overs with Philippe (31) had broken the back of the chase, Dan Lawrence (28 not out) accompanying him the rest of the way to the delight of a large crowd on a tropical night.
Kent had won by eight wickets when the sides met at The Oval in May but this time it was very different.
Zak Crawley’s 31 was easily their highest score in being bowled out for a paltry 102 at Canterbury, not helped by debutant Ekansh Singh (six) treading on his stumps facing Jordan Clark (three for 26) and Harry Finch (18) being run out when Sean Abbott deflected the ball on to the non-striker's stumps. Lawrence and Jordan both claimed two cheap wickets.
Roy’s 50 not out from 29 balls, putting on 43 with Evans (25), led the way again as Surrey knocked off the runs in a mere 8.5 overs to win by nine wickets, boosting their run-rate along the way, Philippe making 20 not out.
By Richard Spiller
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