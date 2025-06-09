Grayshott Strikers beat Peper Harow at Broxhead Cricket Ground in I'Anson Women’s Division Two on Sunday.
Peper Harow batted first and played some fine shots to keep the Strikers on their toes in the field.
The Strikers got into their stride, and produced some good bowling and fielding as Peper Harow finished their innings on 241 for nine.
After a quick drinks break, the Strikers went into bat.
Grayshott scored their runs at an impressive pace and finished on 294 for five.
The players and supporters enjoyed some homemade treats after the match.
