Holybourne celebrated the opening of their new artificial wicket with a ribbon cutting ceremony watched by young players and members of the community who had contributed to the Crowdfunder campaign to pay for it.
Former Holybourne Cricket Club chairman Jane Taylor oversaw the Crowdfunder campaign and welcomed East Hampshire District Council chairman Cllr Catherine Clark and vice-chairman Cllr Graham Hill to cut the ribbon, in recognition of the council’s £9,000 grant to the campaign.
The evening was the culmination of 12 months’ hard work by the village club, which is run by volunteers.
In April 2024 the committee launched the fundraising campaign knowing the old wicket would only last that season and without a new one, there was a risk the club would close.
Taylor said: “When our committee first talked about fundraising £12,000 in six months for a replacement wicket, it seemed an impossible task.
“However, as our campaign picked up interest and gained traction, more people stepped forward to offer their support. In fact, just shy of 100 of them, whom we recognise on our new sponsors’ board unveiled in the clubhouse.”
Cllr Clark said: “I was delighted to be able to help Holybourne Cricket Club launch their new artificial wicket.
“East Hampshire District Council contributed £9,000 of developer's contributions to help pay for this brilliant project that encourages so many children to take up the sport.
“The developer contributions we collect can make a huge difference to the local area and support a huge variety of local schemes.
“All kinds of community groups can apply for funding, from parish councils to schools to fantastic sports clubs like this one.
“At East Hampshire District Council we run lots of different grants schemes so there could be one to help get your project off the ground.”