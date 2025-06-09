Kent’s response was built around Tawanda Muyeye (26), Zak Crawley (46) and Joe Denly (26). But from a challenging 109 for two in the 13th over they went into meltdown, losing six wickets for nine runs in 17 balls. New Zealand’s T20 captain Mitchell Santner was the main protagonist, the left-arm spinner claiming three for 28 and Curran taking two for 24 as Kent limped to 151 for nine at the end.