Petersfield slipped to a six-wicket defeat at South Winchester.
Captain James Walton lost the toss, and Petersfield were asked to bat first on a green-tinged pitch that offered plenty to the bowlers.
The innings began shakily, with Dave Marshall departing early on.
Alex Wilton and Walton formed a promising partnership, before Walton fell.
Clarke followed soon afterwards, but Wilton dug in for a determined 40. He was ably supported by James Longland, who added a valuable 29.
Ned Kelly and Archie Maclean combined effectively, rotating the strike well and finding the boundary when needed. Their contributions, alongside a few late-order runs, helped Petersfield to post 191 all out.
Defending a modest total, a strong start with the ball was crucial for Petersfield.
South Winchester built partnerships steadily throughout their innings, and despite the bowlers’ efforts Petersfield couldn’t apply sustained pressure or strike frequently enough to turn the tide.