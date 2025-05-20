Petersfield’s second team won by eight wickets at Hambledon’s third team on Saturday.
Frank Straw (three for 14) and Rich Stephens (three for 38) were the pick of the Petersfield attack as the visitors restricted Hambledon to 176 for eight off their allotted 40 overs.
Petersfield openers Steve Gibson and Stephens put on 73 for the first wicket before Stephens fell for 33.
James Longland (40) kept the momentum going and fell with 17 runs required, before Gibson (76 not out) and Ben Smith (16 not out) saw Petersfield home.