Petersfield earned an emphatic nine-wicket victory at home to Old Netley & Highfield on Saturday.
Opening bowlers Joe Clarke and Oscar Walker set the tone for Petersfield with a tight opening spell.
Walker took an early wicket, but Old Netley found some rhythm as the innings progressed.
Chris Russell (two for 32) and Henry Shore (two for 35) bowled good spells, but Old Netley accelerated towards the end of their innings to post a formidable 250 for six in their allotted 45 overs.
Petersfield openers Dave Marshall and Alex Wilton got the run chase off to an excellent start with a superb 152-run partnership for the first wicket.
Marshall’s fluent 61 set the platform before he was dismissed, brilliantly caught by Ahmad Hosainy off Josh Wilkins’ bowling.
Wilton, however, remained the backbone of the chase. Joined by James Walton, who played a composed supporting role with an unbeaten 48, Wilton (124 not out) produced a masterclass in strokeplay and running between the wickets to guide Petersfield to victory in the 43rd over.