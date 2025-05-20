Petersfield won by seven wickets at Southampton Community.
Captain James Walton won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Joe Clarke set the tone with a disciplined opening spell, but Southampton’s aggressive approach saw them score quickly.
Clarke eventually broke through, and his relentless accuracy paid off when he returned later in the innings and took a hat-trick with three unplayable deliveries that brought the Southampton innings to a sudden end at 195 all out.
Crucial to maintaining control in the middle overs were the spin trio of Alex Wilton, Chris Russell and Dave Marshall, who applied consistent pressure.
Petersfield openers Wilton (75) and Marshall (55) broke the back of the run chase with a 140-run opening stand.
Tom Sherry (20 not out) and Henry Shore (20 not out) saw the visitors home after three quick wickets.