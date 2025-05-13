Farnham won by 46 runs at Leatherhead on Saturday.
Captain Jimmy Berry welcomed some fresh faces to the team as four debuts were made along with the returning Tom Flack after his season away.
Nathan Thorpe and debutant Matt Plater opened the batting and made steady progress until the latter fell leg before wicket with the score on 19.
Flack joined Thorpe for a partnership of 89 and when Thorpe fell for a well-made 45, Berry kept up the momentum.
Flack (106) compiled a fine century and Berry fell for 69 as Farnham finished on 262 for four.
Opening the bowling for Farnham were two of the fresh faces in New Zealander Billy Graham and Tahir Ahmed.
The hosts made a steady start pushing the score to 30 when Ahmed struck with the final ball of his spell, well caught by Thorpe at mid-wicket.
After Rob Goldsworthy claimed the wicket of Mercer, Leatherhead looked to overseas player Slater and Dawes to negotiate the chase.
Berry turned to frontline spinner Thorpe, who promptly trapped Dawes plumb in front.
The game was tightly poised when Slater tried to knock Thorpe down the ground, who dived at full extension to take a one-handed screamer of a return catch and swing the game in Farnham’s favour.
Wickets then fell regularly, Thorpe (four for 33) accounting for the next two to leave Leatherhead reeling at 161 for seven.
Debutant Faizan Khan picked up two wickets, and Goldsworthy finished the job, having Roberts well caught by Russ Golding.