For England, there might be an opportunity to salvage something from the tour akin to 2002-03, when they arrived 4-0 down. Mark Butcher’s century in the first innings was countered by tons from Steve Waugh – dramatically extending his career and passing 10,000 Test runs – and Adam Gilchrist which earned the hosts a one-run lead. Michael Vaughan’s 183, his third successive century of the series, formed the basis of England’s 452 for nine in the second innings, against an attack shorn of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne by injury. Andy Caddick’s seven-wicket haul ensured England won by 225 runs and at least offered hope that they might compete again in the Ashes.