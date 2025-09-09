When Derek Underwood joined the “rebels” who signed for Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket in the mid-1970s, he was asked how he could possibly turn his back on playing for England and, possibly, Kent. Underwood, who had always seemed the epitome of an establishment man, replied that he had a living to make and that his wages – they received the paltry sum of £210 per Test back then and county salaries were below the national average – could not sustain his family.