It's Rory Burns' testimonial year and few would doubt that Surrey’s captain is worthy of the honour.
In his unassuming way, Burns has scored almost 14,000 first-class runs, the vast majority for his county, although 1,789 at 30 in 30 Tests for England should not be forgotten either.
And leading Surrey to four County Championship titles – including a hat-trick in the past three years – puts him second only to Stuart Surridge, who netted five in the 1950s.
What speaks just as highly is the respect in which he is held by former and present colleagues, who admire his selflessness and consistency.
One of them, Arun Harinath, was at the Kia Oval during their match with Essex, selling raffle tickets for Burns' fund.
A decade ago you might well have seen the two batting together in the middle as Surrey won promotion from Division Two.
And the pair will always be bound together in my mind after reaching their maiden Championship centuries in the same over against Middlesex in 2012. It was a wonderful moment which stirred the emotions of even a hard-bitten old pro like Micky Stewart, watching from the pavilion and chief architect of the youth system which did much to promote young homegrown talent towards the first-class game.
But while Burns went on to establish himself at the top of the order and then play international cricket, Harinath could not. Although he was awarded his county cap in 2016, and at times appeared on the verge of becoming a permanent fixture, it was not to be. Yet this is no sad story. Harinath had already earned one degree at Loughborough University and studied for another during his winters off, acquiring plenty of work experience along the way.
He is thriving as a banker and although, at 38, no longer has the time or desire to strap on the pads, he is heavily involved in the game as a member of Surrey's general committee and a non-executive director of the club board. His experience as a player and expertise in business are available to the club.
Life post-cricket is not always so easy for players leaving the professional game. For those who are released at a young age, there is still the opportunity to study and catch up with their counterparts.
Others who enjoy a lengthy spell in the game – particularly if they reach international level or, as in recent times, get to play on the T20 franchise circuit – have the opportunity to build up contacts which might yield a second career.
It's the ones who fall in the middle who have the hardest task. Players are employed on 12-month contracts nowadays – it used to be six, so in the winter those who were not picked for a representative tour would have to find employment. That perhaps helped the transition later on, when their playing days were over but some had to sign on the dole off-season.
When Pat Pocock was still a Test cricketer in the 1970s he was asked to perform the opening of a local supermarket. Understandably, it pleased him but only when payment was made did he find out that he had been given the gig.
By Richard Spiller
