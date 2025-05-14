Surrey’s determination that their own headquarters stays among the best in the land saw an even busier winter than usual, hard hats being de rigueur. New floodlights, replacing the old retractables erected in 2009, and in the shape of the Prince of Wales feathers – Surrey’s crest – have already shown how much brighter they are in the early matches. They will shortly be joined by a giant scoreboard and replay screen on the eastern side of the ground.