Rowledge Cricket Club are gearing up for the 2025 season.
The club welcome back Australian all-rounder Justin Felsch for a second consecutive year, and are hoping for a successful season in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
The side will be without all-rounder Will Ryman for the season, as he is ruled out with injury, but this is balanced out with the return of Ethan Martin, fresh from his success last year with Hampshire Academy.
The first team will again be dominated by youth, with only two players being over the age of 24, although many have had Southern Premier League experience over the past few years.
The four-pronged spin attack of Ollie Baker, Felsch, Max Martin and the experienced David Lloyd will be pivotal to the side's success, all of whom will want to contribute with the bat as well.
The batting unit, including Zac Le Roux, Ryan Littlewood, Jonty Sebborn and last season's top run scorer Olly Ryman, will be determined to make an impact.
With Jake Wish now not being available having left the area, it gives an opportunity for other youngsters such as Berty Chilcott and Ed Reilly, but Ben Wish – in his tenth year as first-team captain – has confirmed that 16-year-old new signing Hayden Ewing will start the year playing a role in the first team.
In the newly re-organised Hampshire Cricket League, all comprising ten sides, playing each other home and away, the second team start in Division 2A, with new captain Ben Davidson ready to lead the side, with the valuable experience of Sam Marshall, Ricky Yates and Richard Forbes around him.
The third team will compete in Division 4D under the leadership of Mike Hinchliffe.
Rowledge’s first team start the season at home to Havant on Saturday, May 3.