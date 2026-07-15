Steep are blessed with an extremely talented side. The majority of the team’s runs this season have come from the top four of Harry Ellis, Oscar McCubbin, James Thirlwall and Max Reid. In the field they will be relying on their pace attack of Max Reid, Ruben Shaw and Gus Preece to take wickets against the impressive Yateley batting line up, with support from off-spinner Jacob McInnes and all-rounders Oli Titheridge and Tass Gearey.