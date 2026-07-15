Steep Cricket Club’s under-11 A team have booked their place in the Hampshire County Cup final after a string of impressive results.
Competing in the prestigious tier one, countywide Hampshire County under-11 A Alan Rowe Trophy, the final is being held at the club’s Steep Farm Ground on Friday, July 17, at 6pm.
The bar will be open and the club is putting on a BBQ. All are welcome to come and support the team as they aim to prove they are one of the best junior sides in the county.
The boys are unbeaten in their tier one league and have captured the attention of the local cricket community with their teamwork, skill and determination as they aim to complete a league and cup double. In reaching the final they have beaten Grayshott, Portsmouth, Havant and Fair Oak and they will play a formidable Yateley side in the final.
Steep are blessed with an extremely talented side. The majority of the team’s runs this season have come from the top four of Harry Ellis, Oscar McCubbin, James Thirlwall and Max Reid. In the field they will be relying on their pace attack of Max Reid, Ruben Shaw and Gus Preece to take wickets against the impressive Yateley batting line up, with support from off-spinner Jacob McInnes and all-rounders Oli Titheridge and Tass Gearey.
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