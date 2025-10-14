Albert, who has now turned 18, is still studying at Epsom College but will spend much of November playing for England under-19s in West Indies. He has cemented a place in the side over the past year, playing two youth Tests and ten One Day Internationals, claiming six for 53 against India at Chelmsford. His left-arm spin makes him especially attractive to Surrey, who lack a frontline spinner although they will be cautious about over-exposing him.