Ralphie Albert has become the latest young player produced by Surrey’s talent pathway to earn a professional contract.
The all-rounder – who made his first-class debut at just 17 last month – underlined his potential by cracking 63 on his first-class debut against Hampshire and taking vital wickets in a 20-run victory at the Utilita Bowl. He had already hit 96 in his maiden List A innings.
Albert, who has now turned 18, is still studying at Epsom College but will spend much of November playing for England under-19s in West Indies. He has cemented a place in the side over the past year, playing two youth Tests and ten One Day Internationals, claiming six for 53 against India at Chelmsford. His left-arm spin makes him especially attractive to Surrey, who lack a frontline spinner although they will be cautious about over-exposing him.
“I’m thrilled to sign my first professional contract with the club – pulling on a Surrey shirt for the first time was a proud day for my family and me,” said Albert.
“Being around the first team set-up was a brilliant experience. I’d like to thank the pathway and academy staff for their support.”
And that family has considerable sporting history about it given his grandad is Jimmy White, the former snooker ace, while his father Jon was a good club cricketer for Malden Wanderers and now coaches at Banstead, where Ralphie is one of a number of fine young players.
Surrey academy director Chris Taylor said: “We’re delighted Ralphie has signed a professional contract here. He’s shown a good temperament as a genuine all-rounder.
“I have high hopes for Ralphie and am really excited to see his journey unfold at Surrey.”
Albert joined batters Adam Thomas and Nikhil Gorantla plus pace bowler Alex French in earning professional contracts this year.
By Richard Spiller
