Surrey are still searching for their first win of the season as they take on Somerset at the Kia Oval this weekend.
Aiming to become the first team to claim the Rothesay County Championship title four summers running for 70 years, Rory Burns’ men followed draws against Essex and Hampshire with another stalemate over Easter, this time against Sussex at Hove.
It left them seventh in Division One, albeit only 11 points off the summit.
Centuries from Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence were the highlight of Surrey’s display on the south coast but neither side found it easy to press for victory on an easy-paced pitch in a match which lost considerable chunks of play to bad light and drizzle.
Tom Haines followed a century against Somerset last week by making 174, his opening stand with Daniel Hughes (62) affording Sussex a speedy start as Surrey lacked bite with the ball. The hosts cruised to 228 for two from 53 overs on day one and Burns’ side looked relieved when bad light curtailed play.
They were much improved the next day, limiting the damage to 435 all out, England paceman Gus Atkinson’s first appearance of the season seeing him claim four for 120 from 32 overs.
Dominic Sibley, fresh from twin centuries against Hampshire, was joined by Pope in a second-wicket stand worth 179 and the latter went on to make 103.
Lawrence put Surrey in charge, hammering ten fours and six sixes in his 117 from 111 balls as they made 300 from 64 overs on day three.
Surrey lost their final seven wickets for 100 on the final morning to be 490 all out – taking a maximum five batting bonus points and 15 overall.
Sussex played out time in their second innings to be 132 without loss.
By Richard Spiller