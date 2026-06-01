Tom Curran admitted Surrey had been beaten “fair and square” as two defeats in three days hit their Vitality Blast hopes.
Having started the T20 campaign on a promising note by beating Lancashire and Middlesex over the bank holiday weekend to top the South Group, they went down to Hampshire by five wickets on Friday night at the Utilita Bowl.
But a much harder blow came in Sunday’s eight-wicket trouncing by Kent at the Kia Oval, bowled out for a meagre 116 and losing with a massive six overs remaining.
“We were beaten fair and square,” said all-rounder Curran. “We will analyse a few things and come back in our next match.”
His 32 was easily the highest score in a meagre 116 all out from 19.5 overs after being sent in.
Surrey were in trouble from the moment Will Jacks was removed for a duck by Keith Dudgeon from the third ball of the innings. The South African paceman’s two for 22 played a key role but left-arm wrist-spinner Jake Lintott posed Surrey the greatest problems as he returned three for 19 from four overs.
The home side never came to terms with the pace of the pitch and contributed two run outs, Jordan Clark ending up at the wrong end after a mix-up with Tom Lawes and Reece Topley not even getting to face a ball.
Lawes and Topley both struck early in the reply but Harry Finch’s fiercely-struck 64 not out from 42 balls and skipper Sam Billings – finishing on 42 not out from 28 balls – ensured Kent were easy winners.
It was a disappointing way for Jason Roy, who made 18 at the start of the Surrey innings, to mark his 150th T20 appearance the club.
He made 32 in Friday’s encounter while captain Sam Curran prevented the innings stuttering to a halt – against a persistent attack in which James Fuller, Scott Currie and Manny Lumsden all claimed two wickets – as he made 38 from 29.
But the visitors were only lifted to a competitive 174 for eight by Jordan Clark’s hard hitting in the final over, smashing the final four balls of the innings, bowled by Chris Wood, over the boundary for six in his 34 not out from just 12 deliveries.
Removing James Vince (two) and Joe Weatherley (one) early in the reply lifted Surrey’s hopes of a third win considerably and when Tom Curran (three for 34) struck for a second time to remove Tom Prest for 25 at 86 for four they were in with a chance again.
Liam Dawson – having retired from first-class cricket earlier in the month to concentrate on the short-form game – underlined why he remains part of England’s white ball plans by cracking 76 not out from 44 balls, finding an essential ally in South African Tristan Stubbs (31) which took Hampshire to the verge of victory.
It was secured by five wickets with five balls to spare and the double reverse left Surrey particularly keen to turn round their form in a busy week at The Oval.
Surrey host Middlesex on Wednesday and Hampshire in the return match on Friday, before hosting Hampshire again for a brief return of the Rothesay County Championship from Sunday. Surrey lie seventh in Division One, while Hampshire are bottom of the league.
By Richard Spiller
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