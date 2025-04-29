Waverley Cricket Club slipped to a 53-run defeat at Hartley Wintney on Sunday afternoon.
Electing to field, Waverley skipper Toby Elborough was soon vindicated with a succession of wickets at Hartley Wintney’s second ground at the superb setting of the Lucy Pygott Centre in nearby Phoenix Green.
With the score at 78 for seven after some tight bowling from Elborough an early finish looked inevitable, but Rishi Pandey (73 not out) produced a terrific array of shots and was ably supported by young Ed Pack (19).
Pandey and Pack changed the complexion of the game, putting on 79 for the ninth wicket before two run outs led to the home side eventually being dismissed for 197.
Marcus Nacenthan (20), Ollie Steer (18) and Jon Puddifant (15) all scored useful runs for Hartley Wintney.
Elborough (three for 16) and Adam Carmichael (two for 37) were the pick of the Waverley attack.
After an excellent tea, Waverley set about the deficit with Jim Wright batting well until he was caught by Rob Bartley for 14.
At this point the visitors collapsed to some good bowling from Steer (four for 25) and Nacenthan (two for 20).
Finding themselves in a similar predicament as their opponents at 44 for six, Elborough (64) and Dan Litwin (16) put on 69 to lead something of a recovery from the visitors, before Elborough added another 30 with Jay Rowe (eight).
Aiden Upward (12) reached double figures for Waverley, but it was nowhere near enough and the visitors were bowled out for 144 as the home side ran out worthy winners by 53 runs.
Ian Hedge (two for 26) chipped in with two key wickets for Hartley Wintney.
Waverley skipper Elborough’s 64 was his first half-century in senior cricket.