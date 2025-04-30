Crondall Dinkers Pickleball Club have held a successful open day.
More than 50 enthusiastic and curious people attended Crondall Village Hall for the club’s official launch event.
With a pop-up pickleball court in place, attendees were able to try the game for themselves and watch Sally Grace and Andre Strachan, the Skechers Pickleball English Open Mixed Doubles champions, deliver an exciting exhibition match.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Played on a small court – similar in size to a badminton court – it uses a low net and lightweight paddles to rally a plastic ball between players.
Crondall Dinkers is the brainchild of Crondall resident Simon Crowther, a pickleball fan and enthusiastic supporter of local sport.
Commenting on the open day, Crowther said: “We wanted to give local people of all ages the chance to come along and experience this exciting sport first-hand.
“Having the English Mixed Doubles champions on hand to demonstrate the game and offer coaching tips to those trying it for the first time was terrific.”
Following her exhibition match with Andre Strachan, Sally Grace said: “Pickleball is not just an exciting sport; it’s also one of the most accessible.
“It brings people of all ages and abilities together, and the pace, strategy, and social side make it truly addictive.
“It still challenges and excites me every time I step on the court.”
Angela Rawlinson, who will run Crondall Dinkers, added: “The open day was a great success, with so many people coming along to watch and take part.
“We had new members joining the club ranging from primary school age to enthusiastic pensioners.”
Anyone who would like more information regarding Crondall Dinkers Pickleball Club should email [email protected] or call 07554 005498 for further details.