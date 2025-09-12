Alton Cycling Club had an excellent turnout for the fourth edition of the Jim Woods Memorial Audax.
More than 80 riders set off from Beech Village Hall on a circular 102km route through some of Hampshire’s most scenic countryside taking in parts of the Itchen, Test and Dever Valleys.
The annual ride is in memory of Jim Woods who died in 2020 from a brain tumour. All proceeds from the event are donated to Brainstrust, a UK charity which supports people affected by brain tumours.
The ride is organised each year by Alton Cycling Club’s John Heath. He said: “Jim Woods was a good friend and a much-loved and respected Alton Cycling Club member.
“I take pride and comfort from having been able to organise the Jim Woods Memorial Rides for the past four years.
“This year’s event was another success with more than 80 entrants who enjoyed the ride and the hospitality of Alton Cycling Club at the finish.
“I was particularly touched that we had almost £200 in voluntary donations at the end of the ride, even though the riders had paid an entry fee to take part in the event.
“Almost £1,000 will be on its way to Brainstrust to contribute towards its excellent work with brain tumour sufferers.
“Tremendous thanks to everyone who supported the ride and to the many helpers who made the event such a great success.”
On their return to Beech, finishers were rewarded with a selection of refreshments and homemade cakes.
The provisional date for next year’s event is July 12, 2026.
Anyone who would like more information on Alton Cycling Club should visit the club’s website at: www.altoncyclingclub.org for further details.
Anyone who would like more information on Brainstrust should visit the website at: www.brainstrust.org.uk for further details.
