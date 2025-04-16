Farnham Floorball Club enjoyed a successful day in the British junior league at Bourton-on-the-Water.
The under-13 Farnham Shooting Stars played three games and won their matches against Cotswold Wasps and Cotswold Bees after an early defeat at the hands of league champions IPSE.
Farnham Fireballs under-16s showed their ability with a big 6-0 victory against Cotswold Hornets, before slipping to a 6-4 loss against Ilmington Arrows.
Farnham Fireballs under-19s won both of their matches, winning 10-6 against Arrows and 8-1 against Cotswold Scorpions.
The under-16s and under-19s have retained their league titles.
Farnham Floorball Club chairman Dean Smith said: “It has been another very successful season for our teams and it has been a lot of fun.
“Floorball is a great sport and we're pleased that our players in Farnham get so much enjoyment from taking part in our sport as well as enjoying their successes.”