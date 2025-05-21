Farnham Roller Hockey Club have enjoyed a highly-successful season.
The club have marked their 50th anniversary in style this campaign, with impressive performances across all age groups, players reaching international competitions, two players playing in the Female Premier League, and several club members making the England squad selection process.
The club were also awarded Farnham’s Sports Club of the Year at the Farnham Sports Awards in February.
Three Farnham teams have secured spots in the upcoming National League Finals after finishing in the top two of their leagues.
The newly-formed under-13 team and the under-17 team claimed second place in their respective leagues, while the under-15s finished first in the South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association League.
The Farnham under-15 team had a superb 2024-2025 season, winning the league with 11 wins out of 12 matches, scoring 110 goals and conceding only 18.
Farnham’s senior A team currently sit in third place in their league, with three matches still to play in June.
Across the junior teams, Jack Webber secured the top goalscorer title in the under-17s with 27 goals, while Kyle Piper led the way as the highest scorer in the under-15s with 41 goals.
Two Farnham players have also played in the national Female Premier League, with Lucy Collis finishing joint-third highest scorer in the league.
At England level, several members of the club – Webber, Piper, Erin Lloyd, Lois Bradshaw, Courtney Wheeler, Max Ousey and Finley Eite – have reached the selection process or played in the England under-17/under-19 squads, and Lucy Collis and Hannah Sollars are strong contenders for selection into the England female squad for the Euros in September.
Coaching director Carlos Amaral Junior and club president Adam Collis expressed immense pride in the players’ hard work and the unwavering commitment of the coaching team.