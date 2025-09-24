The speakers at the recent Farnham Sports Council meeting were Philip Oliver from the Farnham U3A, Brian Greig on the need for defibrillators at sports clubs and Justin Clarke on environmental matters.
Philip Oliver mentioned that Farnham U3A has some 120 groups in Farnham and some 1,500 members. The range of events and activities, both sporting and non-sporting, is extensive. The sports council were in awe of the scale and the community value of Farnham U3A.
Brian Greig reported the story of a Wrecclesham club tennis player who escaped death by good fortune and the narrowest of margins after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He highlighted the need for more defibrillators to be available to clubs and the local community and reminded everyone that any defibrillators provided also demands easy access and good communications. It was noted that the location of defibrillators in and around Farnham needs to be identified. Peter White from the Farnham Lions mentioned that they have a partnership with Heartstart, who provide free courses on how to save a life.
Farnham Runners chairman Justin Clarke referred to a developing initiative from the Hampshire Road Race League, who have made an active effort to be more environmentally friendly and allocate points to running clubs who have considered the environmental impact of taking part in events. Though the scheme is work in progress the sports council noted the significance of this initiative and it was felt that many other sports and fitness clubs will likely follow this example in some way, shape or form.
Sports council secretary Sue Keogh mentioned that a short AGM would take place on the evening of Monday, November 17, followed by the annual club conversations event which is aimed at sports clubs and interested individuals. This year’s topic will be presented by leadership expert Paul Adlam.
