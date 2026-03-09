Aldershot Town fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against National League high-fliers Forest Green Rovers at The New Lawn.
Forest Green Rovers opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Tate Campbell’s deflected effort looped past Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke and into the back of the net.
The home side nearly doubled their advantage when Ashqar Ahmed’s effort from 25 yards out went over the bar. Jili Buyabu was next to try his luck for Forest Green, but his effort also went over the bar.
The hosts went 2-0 up on 28 minutes when Tom Knowles slotted home inside the penalty area.
The Shots nearly pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute when James Henry’s effort was saved by Forest Green keeper Harry Isted, while Cameron Hargreaves called Isted into action two minutes later.
Shots boss John Coleman made a triple change at half-time, with Brody Peart, Kwame Thomas and Matt Penney replacing Henry, Josh Barrett and Ryheem Sheckleford.
Peart nearly made an immediate impact in the 49th minute when he drove forward and went around Isted, but his effort from a tight angle hit the near post.
The Shots pulled a goal back in the 65th minute when Peart created the room down the left to cut the ball across for Charlie Warren, who slotted home a well-taken finish into the bottom corner.
Aldershot pushed for an equaliser, and won a succession of free kicks and corners. An opportunity almost appeared after a strong run from captain Ryan Hill allowed him to drive into the Forest Green penalty area, but his deflected cross went into the grateful hands of Isted.
Peart had a big chance to equalise in stoppage time, but his header drifted just wide of the near post as the hosts held on and picked up all three points.
