Aldershot Town exited the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat after extra time at National League South outfit Weston-super-Mare in the first round proper.
The first 20 minutes in Somerset was an incredibly cagey affair, with neither team generating any shots of note, and neither outfit able to take control of possession or the flow of the game.
It took a forceful, driving run from Shots captain Ryan Hill on the left-hand side to ignite proceedings. Hill worked his way quickly into the Weston-super-Mare box, before cutting back and laying the ball off for Kiban Rai, who blasted home his first goal for the Shots in the 21st minute.
The Shots looked to have taken the initiative as confidence grew with the goal, but it was Weston-super-Mare who would go on to enjoy the better chances for the remainder of the first half.
Louis Britton was the home side’s biggest threat, with several half-chances to pull Weston-super-Mare level, including a close-range header which was saved by Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
Shots debutant Sam Inwood, on loan from Bolton Wanderers, picked up a yellow card after stopping a Weston-super-Mare attack with a hefty challenge.
The second half began with an edge as both teams searched for the vital next goal. It was Aldershot who would get into gear quickest, with Ryan Jones breaking into the home side’s box on 52 minutes and setting up Kwame Thomas in the middle of the box, but Thomas could only lift his shot high over Max Harris’ goal.
Hill went close 15 minutes later, driving into the box and hitting a low shot which struck the side netting.
Weston-super-Mare were given a good opportunity to equalise with a free kick just outside the box in the 80th minute, after Ben Jackson was booked for handball. Luke Coulson stood over the dead ball, but couldn’t get his shot on target.
The home side equalised four minutes later when a wide free kick was eventually bundled home by Emlyn Lewis to make it 1-1.
Thomas had an excellent chance to put the Shots back in front at the start of extra time, getting on the end of Hill’s inswinging cross, but he was unable to direct his effort goalwards.
Weston-super-Mare found a late winner in the 110th minute when James Waite’s shot from the edge of the box took an awkward bobble past the outstretched Dewhurst.
