Alton conceded in stoppage time to end their season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
There was very little goalmouth action after the early skirmishes to excite the crowd of 279 who enjoyed the fine weather.
Owen Tanner had Alton’s best chance in the sixth minute when his header when well placed drifted wide of the far post.
The hosts threatened on a couple more occasions during the first half and managed any pressure from Cobham well, ensuring keeper Adam Melville only had to deal with one real threat on goal.
The second half was competitive and some good football was played, but neither side looked as though they were prepared to step it up in search of the win.
However, the visitors claimed the three points in stoppage time when a cross to the back post was squeezed in by Kallum Peart.