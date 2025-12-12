Alton returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
In the first period Alton looked the more dangerous of the two sides and nearly took an early lead through Josh Millo’s effort.
Alton manager Kevin Adair was forced into an early change in the 13th minute, with Adam Poynter replacing Jamie Phillips.
On 17 minutes Alton went ahead. Millo’s ball into the box found Matt Benham in space and with time to shoot past City keeper Marvin Wood.
Guildford had forays forward without worrying debutant Alton keeper Henry Woodcock.
The Brewers nearly doubled their advantage on the half hour mark when Benham’s 20-yard shot forced a flying save from Wood.
On the stroke of half-time Joel Oppong had a clear shooting chance for City but he delayed and Alton remained 1-0 up at the break.
Adair made his second substitution of the evening in the 52nd minute, with Zak Nash replacing Josh Stepney. Alton’s manager then made his third change of the evening on the hour mark, with Karol Skoczen replacing Alex MacAllister.
City pushed players forward in search of an equaliser, and Nash exploited the gaps and nearly doubled Alton’s lead when he shot just wide.
Adair made his fourth substitution of the evening in the 65th minute, with George Comben replacing Angel Zapata. Alton’s manager then made his fifth and final change on 80 minutes, with Cody Howard replacing Ed Dryden.
Kallum Peart’s low cross caused a flurry of activity in Alton’s six-yard box, but the Brewers were able to clear the danger and retain their lead.
City nearly equalised in stoppage time, but Ben Drake’s shot from the edge of the box was comfortably saved by Woodcock as the Brewers held on to claim a hard-fought victory.
