Alton slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The home side started brightly and nearly took the lead in the fifth minute when Angel Zapata’s effort went just over the bar.
Zapata had another opportunity four minutes later, but his effort was well blocked by Horley keeper Sam Saward.
The visitors took the lead on 11 minutes when Coby Acquaye slotted home past Brewers keeper Adam Melville.
The Brewers got back on level terms six minutes later when Karol Skoczen’s flick on sent Zapata through on goal, and Zapata thumped his finish home past Saward from 12 yards out.
Horley regained the lead in the 35th minute when Acquaye slotted home his second of the afternoon.
The visitors then went 3-1 up on 55 minutes when Ben Dyson’s speculative shot from long range found the top corner of the net.
