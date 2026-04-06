Badshot Lea beat Balham 3-0 in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies nearly took the lead in the 54th minute when Stan Jones cut in from the right and his low shot hit the upright.
The visitors did go ahead two minutes later when Fareed Hakeem-Habeeb got the ball 25 yards out and hit an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.
The Baggies then won a penalty on 58 minutes, and Ben Jordan stepped up from the spot and slotted home to double Badshot Lea’s advantage.
The visitors scored their third in the 87th minute through Felix Hills.
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