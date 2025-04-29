Badshot Lea finished their Isthmian League South Central Division campaign with a 3-2 defeat at home to Raynes Park Vale on Saturday afternoon.
The Baggies were 3-0 down early in the second half, but produced a spirited fightback to nearly rescue a point in front of a crowd of 147 at Westfield Lane.
Raynes Park Vale took the lead in the 11th minute through Trevan Robinson’s goal, and doubled their advantage before half-time when Walter Figueira made it 2-0 on 41 minutes.
Figueira then scored his second and Raynes Park’s third of the afternoon in the 55th minute.
The already-relegated Baggies gave themselves a lifeline on the hour mark when Steven Sylla broke through and finished into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.
The home side reduced their deficit to one goal in the 83rd minute when Raynes Park’s Oliver Cook put the ball in his own goal, but the Baggies were unable to find an equaliser.
Badshot Lea boss Gavin Smith was disappointed with the defeat but was happy with his side’s final-day efforts.
“I can’t knock the effort or the desire of the lads,” said Smith.
“Raynes Park Vale made some changes in the second half which I think made them weaker.
“We were the fitter team on the pitch and got it back to 3-2 and could have got a point.
“We had a number of good opportunities but ultimately we didn’t quite have the quality we needed in the final moment.
“Raynes Park Vale showed their quality when it mattered and that was the difference between the two sides.”
Saturday’s final-day defeat followed a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Baggies in their previous match at Ascot United.
Sean Fraser’s fifth-minute goal was enough to give the home side the three points at The Racecourse Ground.