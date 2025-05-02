Bourne Blades Women have been crowned Surrey Women’s FA Recreational Cup champions.
The Blades sealed their cup victory with a thrilling penalty shoot-out win in the cup final against South Park Women (Reigate).
The Farnham-based squad, coached by Mark Taylor – a former Football Association academy coach who has helped develop players now competing at Premier League level and representing their countries on the international stage, including Ollie Watkins – displayed a high level of skill throughout the tournament, executing sharp passes, creative plays and well-timed attacks to progress to the final.
In a nail-biting finale, the final against South Park Women (Reigate) was decided by a tense penalty shoot-out, where the Blades held their nerve to net three consecutive spot-kicks.
Captain, and top goalscorer, Vicki praised the squad’s collective effort.
She said: “Every player gave it their all.
“We were determined to win as a team, and everyone played their part – strong tackles, pinpoint passes and some dazzling footwork were on display.
“A special shoutout to our goalkeeper, Juli, whose fearless penalty saves sealed the victory for us.”
Beyond their on-field success, Bourne Blades Women are a thriving community club, boasting three seven-a-side teams – including two development squads.
The club welcome players of all skill levels from age 16 and up.
More than just football, the team fosters a fun, social and family-friendly environment, encouraging fitness and friendship on and off the pitch.
Bourne Blades Women are always looking to grow their squad and welcome players of all backgrounds.
While the club offer opportunities for all skill levels, they are particularly keen to hear from experienced players who can strengthen their top team.
Anyone who has any previous playing experience who is interested in joining Bourne Blades Women should email [email protected] to register their interest.