Bytes Software Services claimed the honours at a football tournament at Alton FC which raised funds for Treloar’s.
The tournament, which was held at Alton Football Club’s Anstey Park Enclosure ground, was organised by club sponsor Exclusive Networks.
Exclusive Networks UK country manager Adam Williamson said: “It was a really good day.
“We’ve been doing this for about ten years now, five of those within Alton’s stadium. It’s a longstanding partnership with Treloar’s, raising valuable funds for them.
“The beauty of the partnership we’ve got is that the 28 teams that came together are all from our business community.
“We had a couple of new teams this year, but generally it’s a loyal following.
“I would say this is a less serious day for us, but all the teams take it very seriously.
“I’m Alton born and bred, so being able to support Treloar’s from a charitable point of view and everything we’re doing to support Alton Football Club and the stadium gives me a massive sense of pride.
“It’s a true partnership with Alton Football Club. We had a free bar for the tournament – I covered the bar bill. The day was run by Exclusive Networks, and to cover the bar bill is a good cash injection for Alton Football Club.
“When you bring people together for something like this it is really powerful and it’s great to be able to give something back.
“Some of the players play in local leagues at a good level and some of them play football once a year and want to get as stuck in as everyone else.”
Alton Football Club are looking for a new treasurer, finance assistant and subs manager.
Anyone who is interested in any of the roles should contact Alton chairman Carl Saunders and email [email protected] for further details.
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