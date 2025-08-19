Farnham Town continued their excellent start to the season with a 1-0 win at Chertsey Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Mat Mackenzie’s 50th-minute goal gave Town the three points and made it seven points out of a possible nine from Farnham’s first three league games.
The visitors had their first sight of goal in the 16th minute when Owen Dean’s flick on found Ogo Obi. Obi tried to curl his shot into the far corner, but his effort flew wide.
Tom Leggett tried his luck from distance on 37 minutes, but his effort flashed just wide.
Farnham took the lead five minutes into the second half when Mackenzie curled a superb finish into the top right-hand corner of the net from just outside the box.
The visitors won a free kick in a promising position on the hour mark, but Bobby Joe-Taylor’s effort flew into the side netting.
Town nearly doubled their advantage on 76 minutes when a quick counter attack ended with Taylor bursting through the middle. Taylor dragged his left-footed effort inches wide of the far post, but one goal proved enough to give Farnham the win.
