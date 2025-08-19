Farnham Town drew 3-3 at Gosport Borough in the Southern League Premier South.
Town were quick out of the blocks and nearly took the lead in the third minute when Adam Liddle ran through on goal and scuffed his shot wide.
Darryl Sanders then tried his luck from range for the visitors on six minutes, but his shot flashed wide.
Town went ahead in the 20th minute when Mat Mackenzie rose highest to head home from Bobby-Joe Taylor’s corner.
Gosport got back on level terms seven minutes later through Kaya Tshaka’s half-volley from the edge of the box.
The hosts took the lead on 44 minutes when Benny Read’s shot went in off the underside of the crossbar.
Gosport went 3-1 up in the 75th minute when Charlie Wassmer headed home.
Town pulled a goal back four minutes later when Sam Evans bundled the ball over the line to halve the deficit.
Farnham won a penalty on 82 minutes, and Taylor confidently fired his spot kick into the right-hand corner of the net to make it 3-3 and earn Town a share of the spoils.
The hosts were reduced to ten men in stoppage time when Wassmer received his second yellow card of the evening.
