Farnham Town earned a comfortable 3-0 win at mid-table Westfield in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The opening 25 minutes were fairly quiet with neither keeper troubled, but the game burst into life when Westfield’s Kyle Bailey received a straight red card in the 27th minute for a poor challenge on Mark Waters.
Farnham nearly took the lead on 43 minutes when Sam De St Croix broke forward and slid in Waters, who rounded Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent and saw his effort cleared off the line.
The visitors opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Joe Jackson diverted home Great Evans’ flick from a corner.
Town doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when Kai Tanner was played through on goal and produced a composed finish past Gallifent.
Farnham nearly went 3-0 up four minutes later when Darryl Sanders slid in Adam Liddle, who cut the ball back to Ben Purcell on the penalty spot, but Purcell blazed his effort over the bar.
The third goal arrived on 89 minutes when Jordan Gallagher’s volleyed effort was put over the line by Sanders.