Farnham Town slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Taunton Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Jamie Richards’ 64th-minute goal was enough to give the hosts all three points in front of a crowd of 725 at the Viridor Stadium.
The first half proved to be a tight affair, with neither side able to break the deadlock, although Taunton nearly took the lead in the 17th minute when Jack Rice’s shot rattled the crossbar.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made two substitutions on 54 minutes, with Jack Dean and Mat Mackenzie replacing Billy Clifford and Darryl Sanders.
The hosts took the lead in the 64th minute when Owen Brain’s shot was saved by Farnham keeper Michael Eacott and Richards blasted the rebound into the back of the net from close range.
Johnson made two substitutions late on as Farnham pushed for a late leveller, but Taunton held on to pick up all three points and confirm their survival.
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