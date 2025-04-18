Josh Barrett’s second-half equaliser earned Aldershot Town a 1-1 draw at home to Sutton United in the National League.
Lewis Simper’s first-half goal had given Sutton the lead, but Barrett’s effort earned the Shots a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 2,609 at the EBB Stadium.
The visitors created the first chance of the afternoon in the sixth minute when Kain Adom hit a low left-foot shot which was easily held by Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst at his near post.
Sutton had another good opportunity four minutes later when they were awarded a free kick just outside the box, but Simper put his effort well over the bar.
Besart Toppalaj was next to try his luck for the visitors on 17 minutes, but his effort was deflected behind for a corner.
Simper picked out Siju Odelusi with the resulting corner, but he put his header just over the bar.
The U’s went close again in the 27th minute when a corner eventually fell to Harry Ransom at the back post, but his right-foot effort was deflected behind for a corner.
The Shots nearly took the lead on the half-hour mark when Kai Corbett switched the play and Barrett’s cross was headed away by Sutton skipper Tyler French before Jack Barham could head home.
The visitors got the goal their pressure deserved in the 31st minute when Ashley Nadesan found Simper, who drove forward before curling his left-foot finish past Dewhurst into the left-hand corner of the net.
The U’s nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later when a loose ball fell to Odelusi just outside the box, who curled his left-foot shot just wide.
The visitors created the first chance of the second half on 47 minutes when Nana Boateng fired a shot goalwards which was well held by Dewhurst.
The Shots nearly got back on level terms a minute later when Barrett found himself through on goal with Sutton keeper Jack Sims, but Barrett sliced his left-foot shot wide of the near post.
The equaliser duly arrived for the Shots in the 56th minute when James Henry’s superb through ball found Barrett, who took a touch before calmly finding the back of the net via the inside of the right-hand post.
Aldershot boss Tommy Widdrington made his first change of the afternoon on 67 minutes, with Kwame Thomas replacing Corbett.
Thomas was straight in the thick of the action and delivered an excellent cross from the left two minutes later which picked out Barham in the box, but Barham’s header was well held by Sims.
The Shots went close again a minute later when Barrett’s free kick picked out Maxwell Mullins, who headed over the bar.
Sutton nearly regained the lead in the 75th minute when Simper’s dipping volley from just outside the box went just over the bar.
Aldershot went close to taking the lead on 77 minutes when Barrett’s corner fell to Theo Widdrington, but his close-range effort hit the side netting.
Widdrington made his second substitution of the afternoon two minutes later when Dejan Tetek came on for Henry.
The Shots appealed for a penalty in the 83rd minute when Tetek went down in the box, but referee James Durkin waved away the appeals.
Sutton then nearly regained the lead when Will Davies dragged his shot just wide of the right-hand post on 87 minutes.
The Shots almost scored a late winner in the 89th minute when Barham raced through on goal, but his powerful low effort was well saved by Sims.
The hosts created another good chance in stoppage time, but Mullins blasted his effort over the bar.
Next up for the Shots is a trip to local rivals Woking in the National League on Easter Monday (12.30pm kick-off).