There's a new name on the George Mason Memorial Shield after Liss Athletic produced an impressive performance to beat Denmead 4-1 at AFC Portchester’s OnSite Group Stadium.
It was a first piece of silverware for Mark Glazier's home-grown side who added the triumph to their second-place finish in the Hampshire Premier Football League Senior Division table.
Liss had to show character to come from behind after conceding an early goal.
Denmead struggled to deal with Liss’ aerial threat from set pieces, which produced three of the four goals.
James Liddiard's looping header got Liss back on level terms before they turned things around to lead at the interval through a second header – this time leading scorer Angus Mackay finding the top corner for his 30th of the campaign from Theo Glazier's corner.
There were moments when Denmead almost punished Liss for defensive lapses, however goalkeeper Sam Waine produced a couple of tremendous saves to maintain Liss’ lead.
Jack Noble steamed in to head home from another Glazier corner in the second half to make it three, which took the wind somewhat out of Denmead's sails.
Substitute Alfie McWilliams made it a birthday to remember by coming off the bench to add gloss to the final score, finding the bottom corner from Mackay's through pass.
Denmead ended the game with nine men following two late red cards to add to their woes, but the day belonged to Liss with a coming-of-age victory for their young side in what has been a year of progress for the Blues.
The win completed a season of progression across the club, with the reserves also enjoying success in winning the Hampshire Combination Cup.
Liss Athletic: Waine, Liddiard, Noble, Clark, Evans, King, Kracmar, Glazier, Anelay, Harrison, Mackay. Substitutes: Ankers, Kay, McWilliams, Butler.