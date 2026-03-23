Petersfield Town produced an impressive performance to win 4-1 at Bournemouth Poppies in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Goals from Jean-Pierre Alexander, Harry Close and Iggy Cake (2) fired the Rams to an emphatic away win.
Cake’s shot was almost turned home by Alexander at the back post as Petersfield nearly took an early lead.
The Rams went ahead after 36 minutes when Alexander charged down Bournemouth keeper Ollie Plunkett’s clearance and put the ball into an empty net.
Petersfield saw out the rest of the first half, before asserting their dominance in the second period with three well-taken goals.
Max Bray was unlucky not to win a penalty, but Close made it two goals in as many games with a beautiful finish after 52 minutes. Excellent pressing from the Petersfield attackers meant Cake won the ball high, and he used Alexander as a dummy and laid the ball off for Close, who lobbed Plunkett with his effort finding the top corner.
The Rams scored their third in the 81st minute. Angelo Harris did well on the left and his pass found Cake, who stretched to divert the ball past Plunkett.
With three minutes left the hosts pulled one back when Charles Medway nodded past Rams keeper Chris Clark from a corner.
In added time Cake wrapped up the scoring when he reacted quickest after Plunkett spilled a shot, and slotted his finish home.
Petersfield Town interim manager Rich Bessey was delighted with his side’s performance.
“I felt that win was coming as we’ve been on the end of some narrow defeats,” said Bessey.
“We played well and thoroughly deserved to win.
“The players were buzzing afterwards, and they deserved to be.
“We’ve got a lot of young players and it is great to see how much it means to them.”
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