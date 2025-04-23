Ten-man Petersfield Town claimed the derby-day bragging rights with a 2-0 win at home to local rivals Midhurst & Easebourne in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division.
Despite losing 3-1 in the reverse fixture, goals from Jack Lee and Callum Kimber secured the three points in front of a crowd of 317 at Love Lane.
Lee returned for the Rams for the first time since Boxing Day and nearly opened the scoring with a spectacular volley.
The home side went close again when Asad Ssemwogerere did well to get a shot off under pressure and hit the post after eight minutes.
Lee, who was proving to be a nuisance, had the ball in the net with a looping header, but it was ruled out for a foul.
Lewis Hamilton sent a free volley wide at the back post as he had a rare chance for the visitors.
Lee concluded an eventful opening 21 minutes by being sent to the sin bin. Going down at a corner he complained to the referee, who sent him to the sin bin.
After an eventful start, the game settled down. The Rams were the better side, but were struggling to create clearcut chances.
The opening goal came from a corner after 73 minutes. The delivery narrowly evaded Harrison Cable, leaving Lee to nod in unmarked at the back post.
The hosts won a penalty minutes later when Cable went down after a push by Owen Sheriff in the box. Kimber stepped up with a superb strike into the bottom right-hand corner to make it 2-0.
Ashton Leigh was sent off in the final moments after retaliating to a push with a swing of the arm. The referee failed to spot it but he deliberated with the assistant referee and gave Leigh his marching orders.