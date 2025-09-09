Aldershot Town assistant manager Hugo Langton was proud of his side’s character after they came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Brackley Town in the National League.
The Shots led 1-0 at half-time, but were reduced to ten men in the second half when Ben Jackson was sent off and fell 2-1 behind before scoring a late equaliser.
“We got to half-time and felt we were in control of the game without creating enough in the final third when we got into good areas,” said Langton.
“To get the goal before half-time was pleasing but the game obviously changed in the second half.
“That's football. I'm pleased we came back from 2-1 down with a player less.
“I thought the crowd were magnificent – they got behind the team.
“I thought we could have won it, so credit to the players.
“Brackley probably thought they could have won it but we certainly feel we could have won it at the end, so maybe the draw is fair.
“We feel even with ten players we could have won it.
“We've got this never say die attitude, which is impressive.
“They're a really enjoyable group of players to coach.”
The Shots have been free-scoring so far this season, but Langton feels his side could have scored even more goals.
“We think we should score more goals – which people might laugh at with the amount of goals we've scored,” said Langton.
“In the first half I thought we got into good areas but the final ball at times wasn't good enough, and that's a little bit unlike us.
“Normally when the final ball is good enough we'll create more and score more.
“There are lots of things for us to keep working on.
“On our day we're capable of giving anybody a game.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.