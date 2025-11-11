Aldershot Town manager John Coleman has called on his side to cut out the individual errors after they lost 3-2 at home to Forest Green Rovers in the National League.
“A lot of emotions are going through my head,” said Coleman.
“I’m angry at the way we gifted Forest Green the goals and disappointed, but proud of the way we gave our all – I can't fault the players for that.
“We've got to be smarter. Our keeper hasn't made a save of any description and yet we've come off the pitch losing 3-2.
“It's well documented that Forest Green have got a lot more money than us to spend on their team, but you wouldn't have known that. I don't think there was much in the game to be honest.
“Both teams got quite sloppy in the game and gave possession away cheaply on the edge of the box but all credit to Forest Green – they finished better than us and that was the reason why they won and we lost.
“We've got to be better – we've got to cut out the silly mistakes. It's something that's plagued us since I've been watching Aldershot and since I've taken over.
“Nearly every goal we've conceded has been down to an individual error – if we cut the individual errors out and galvanise as a team we can climb up the table.
“The hard thing was that Forest Green scored the first goal when we were on top of the game, and they've scored the third goal when we were on top of the game. That's very frustrating as a manager but I have to work with these players.
“Players don't go out to make mistakes on purpose. Better players make less mistakes. We're all striving to be better – I'm striving to be a better manager.
“We got a reaction in the second half – we kept going right to the end.
“We've got to get out of this slump. My ethos work wise and effort wise is already there with the players.
“The way I want to play the game is I want to be incisive with our passing – I don't want to be passing for passing sake.
“I don't want to pass round the back in risky areas but we keep doing it for no apparent reason and that's what led to the first goal.
“That was, ultimately, a big body blow to us and then one became two with another mistake.
“We've got to keep working hard. I know the foundations are there – it's not as if I've got nothing to play with.
“I've got good players. We've just got to toughen them up a little bit and educate them and cut out the mistakes.
“We've got to believe we can turn this corner.
“I've enjoyed getting in and among the players and planning for games. I'd enjoy it more if we were winning, but sometimes you have to go through a little bit of pain to get what you want.
“We will have to bring reinforcements in and some players will have to leave but that's part and parcel of my job as a football manager.
“The harsh reality is we've got to be better. Players are playing for their futures and I'm playing for my future.
“I'm here to do a job – and that might mean a rebuild.”
