Deaf Sailing GBR held a Hansa sailing session at Frensham Pond Sailability, organised by Mike Everitt of Frensham Pond Sailability, who was the leading British deaf sailor in the Hansa 303 class at the World Deaf Sailing Championships in Lithuania last year.
After a brief introduction to the boats, they were launched onto the water.
The sailors had a short amount of time to get used to the boats, and then a series of short races were held.
These were mainly dominated by one sailor, Naomi, closely followed by Jayleigh and Daniel, who won one of the races.
The sailors and the many volunteers had a most enjoyable session and it was a useful introduction for two members of the group who had not sailed with the others before.
Deaf Sailing GBR are planning to come back to Frensham to sail the Hansa 303 as part of their training for the upcoming World Deaf Sailing Championships.
