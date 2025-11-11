Farnham blind golfer Jason Bastable enjoyed a successful end to his 2025 season with victory in the Cowdrey Cup at Wildernesse Golf Club.
The 53-year-old won the event with a score of 45 points, finishing one point clear of second-placed Nick Jones.
“I’ve had a bit of a hit and miss season, but to finish the season with a victory gives me a real boost going into next year,” said Bastable.
“I would like to thank David Gill and everyone at Farnham Sports Council for their help and support, and also all the members at Blackheath Golf Club for their support.
“I’m going to have one more crack at the World Blind Golf Championships. The next world championships are in Spain and I think that could suit me – I feel I’ve got another attempt in me.
“It was great to win the world championships in Italy in 2018, and I would love to win it again.”
Comments
