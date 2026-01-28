Farnham golfer Lottie Woad is in the running to win a national award.
The 22-year-old has been shortlisted for the Performance of the Year award at the 2026 England Golf Awards.
The nomination marks another milestone in what has been an extraordinary season for one of the world’s most accomplished young golfers.
The reigning 2025 winner of this award, Woad has continued her rapid ascent, delivering world-class performances across professional, amateur and collegiate golf.
Ranked the world number one amateur for much of the season, Woad showed exceptional consistency and competitive maturity throughout the year.
Her campaign was defined by two landmark victories that captured global attention. She first claimed the Women’s Irish Open on the Ladies’ European Tour while still an amateur, after producing a four-under par final-round 69 to win by six shots at Carton House.
Woad then produced a stunning triumph at the Women’s Scottish Open on the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association Tour in her debut event as a professional – an achievement that immediately underlined her readiness for the highest level of the game – after producing a four-under par final-round 68 to win by three shots at Dundonald Links.
Woad also impressed on the major championship stage, finishing third at the Evian Championship as an amateur after producing a seven-under par final round 64 to finish on 13-under par – demonstrating her ability to contend against the world’s best.
Her season included further standout performances, including a top-32 finish at the US Women’s Open, one of the most demanding tests in women’s golf.
Representing her teams with distinction, Woad competed for the Rest of the World in the Arnold Palmer Cup, helped Great Britain & Ireland secure victory in the Vagliano Trophy, and represented Europe in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.
Her shortlist recognition reflects a season of exceptional achievement and global impact.
