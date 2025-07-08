Farnham golfer Lottie Woad produced an excellent performance to win the Women’s Irish Open at Carton House.
Woad produced a four-under par final-round 69 to win by six shots and claim her first Ladies’ European Tour title.
But because of her amateur status Woad has not received any prize money for her victory, with the £58,000 instead going to the runner-up – Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom.
Woad, who is the top-ranked female golfer in the amateur game, took the lead in her second round, before going seven shots clear in her third round and sealing her victory on her final round on Sunday.
The latest success continues Woad’s excellent run of results.
The Farnham golfer became the first Englishwoman to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year, before winning the Women’s Open silver medal at St Andrews.
The 21-year-old finished on one-under-par to finish as the leading amateur in the Women’s Open last year, and in tenth place overall, to win the Smyth Salver.
Woad was delighted with her victory at the Women’s Irish Open.
“It felt pretty comfortable overall,” said Woad.
“There were a few moments on the start of the back nine that could have gone wrong but I managed to hang in there and finish with some nice birdies.
“As soon as I birdied the second hole that settled me in.
“I hit a lot of good shots and maybe didn’t hole as many putts as the other days, but it was pretty stress-free in the end.
“It definitely means a lot. Obviously I had a big lead coming into the final day, but I still had to really focus.
“I was being chased by some really good players but I’m happy to get it done.
“I feel like I’m playing well so I hope to continue that.”
Woad insists she has no plans to turn professional yet.
“Not at all, I’m still trying to get my final two points for the LPGA Tour so I’m just trying to get those and then we’ll see what happens after that,” said Woad.
Farnham Golf Club general manager Ben Beagley was full of pride after Woad won the Women’s Irish Open.
“It was truly amazing,” said Beagley.
“Everyone at the club knows how talented Lottie is, but for her to win a professional tournament while still an amateur is quite something – it’s a very Lottie thing to do.”
