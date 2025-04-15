Saunders was in a strong position after a superb 63 in the first round of Friday’s Blackmoor Salver, but was denied another piece of silverware by Hunstanton’s Ben Willis. The latter produced a remarkable round of 61, to win the first competition by four shots, having also matched Sullivan’s record total of 129. The 2018 West of England Amateur Champion got to the turn in level-par in the first round, before making three birdies and an eagle three in five holes from the tenth.