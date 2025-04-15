Former England under-16 international George Saunders sent out another reminder to the England selectors that he has rediscovered the game that marked him down as one of the country’s most talented teenagers by claiming the Hampshire Salver on Saturday.
The Liphook member, who has regained his place in the county first-team since returning from America 18 months ago, became just the seventh player to land the Hampshire Salver in the competition’s 47-year history, having finished third in the Selborne Salver at Blackmoor.
This year, the Hampshire Hog was cancelled following a major upgrade to the North Hants club course, leaving Selborne Salver organisers to stage a second 36-hole event – the Blackmoor Salver – to play all 72 holes for the Hampshire Salver on the tough East Hampshire heathland course.
Saunders, who was runner-up in the season’s curtain-raiser at Berkhamsted a week earlier, finished second in the new-look competition for good measure, as fine weather allowed the players to equal scoring records that had stood for more than a decade.
Liphook has many similarities with Blackmoor, which has greater elevation changes, so it was no surprise to see former county champion Darren Walkey pip his club-mate Saunders for second on countback in the Selborne Salver.
That event went to form as last year’s runner-up – Stratford-upon-Avon’s Jack Drury shot brilliant rounds of 65 and 64 to match Ryder Cup star Andy Sullivan’s record winning total of nine-under par set in 2011, after shattering the course record with an incredible 60.
Saunders was in a strong position after a superb 63 in the first round of Friday’s Blackmoor Salver, but was denied another piece of silverware by Hunstanton’s Ben Willis. The latter produced a remarkable round of 61, to win the first competition by four shots, having also matched Sullivan’s record total of 129. The 2018 West of England Amateur Champion got to the turn in level-par in the first round, before making three birdies and an eagle three in five holes from the tenth.
That gave the former Meon Valley Golf & Country Club junior a three-shot cushion over former Blackmoor member Steve Mitchell, from Cowdray Park at lunch.
In the afternoon, a 70 from Saunders left him four shy as the Norfolk ace claimed the all-new Blackmoor Salver thanks to that nine-under total.
Saunders was quickly out of the blocks the following morning, carding a 66, to trail Drury by one at lunch in the Selborne Salver.
Saunders, who spent five years in the States on three different golf scholarships, made seven birdies in his third round.
Drury added a clean card for 64 containing five birdies to get to nine-under in the Selborne Salver, but still behind Saunders in the 72-hole stakes.
Saunders, who made eight pars on his front nine, dropped three shots in seven holes on the back nine – balanced by two birdies in three holes from the 12th.
But a superb iron shot to seal a two at the 17th – his fifth over 72 holes and 19th birdie in total – meant there was no stopping him from becoming the seventh Hampshire player to land the 72-hole prize. The last was three-time county champion Ryan Henley, from Stoneham, 20 years ago, who lost to Sam Parsons in last year’s county championship final at Blackmoor.
By Andrew Griffin